California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $105,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $276.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

