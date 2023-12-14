California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $104,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $268.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.