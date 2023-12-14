California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $107,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $303.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $304.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

