California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,849,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 708,371 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.1% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,014,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.7 %

AAPL opened at $197.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

