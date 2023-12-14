California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,228 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $85,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EMR opened at $92.21 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

