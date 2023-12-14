California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $127,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $313.86 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $316.19. The stock has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.87 and a 200 day moving average of $245.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

