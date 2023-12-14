California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,186,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 211,907 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,979,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 167,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,090,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 75,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 67,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 73.3% during the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day moving average of $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

