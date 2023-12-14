California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,261,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,917 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $150,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

