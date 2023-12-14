California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $876.12 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $879.46. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $815.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $790.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

