California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,249 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $128,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $229,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Progressive Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.