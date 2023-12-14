California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,404,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,473 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $116,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.
CSX Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
