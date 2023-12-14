California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $87,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 297.0% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 186,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139,890 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 22.8% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,861,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

ABNB stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.60.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,187,856.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,646 shares in the company, valued at $27,807,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 528,555 shares of company stock valued at $70,451,573. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

