California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.18 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,841,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 276,540 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,178,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $129.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.