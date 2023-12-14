California State Teachers Retirement System Has $102.51 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $102,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $79.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.