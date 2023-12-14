California State Teachers Retirement System Has $110.85 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $110,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.06.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $570.70 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $573.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.45 and a 200-day moving average of $488.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.