California State Teachers Retirement System Has $117.46 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AON were worth $117,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 4,247.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 138,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 135,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $335.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.64.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

