California State Teachers Retirement System Has $126.44 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $126,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 69.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 906.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,308.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 43,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $252.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

