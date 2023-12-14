California State Teachers Retirement System Has $142.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $142,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $619,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.5 %

LRCX opened at $734.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $664.08 and a 200 day moving average of $652.86. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $740.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.