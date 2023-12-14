California State Teachers Retirement System Has $149.72 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $149,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

American Tower Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $211.07 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.38.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.