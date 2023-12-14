California State Teachers Retirement System Has $152.16 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 692,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $152,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $239.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $265.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

