California State Teachers Retirement System Has $98.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 180,666 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $98,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

