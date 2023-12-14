California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 42,275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $96,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.7 %

FCX stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

