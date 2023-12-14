California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $108,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Blackstone by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Blackstone by 40.0% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 244,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $119.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

