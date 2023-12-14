California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $121,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.26.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $809.61 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $824.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $763.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.67.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

