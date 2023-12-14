California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,422,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $119,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.