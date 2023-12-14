California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,039,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 272,762 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $131,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

