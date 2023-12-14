California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McKesson were worth $97,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $460.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $456.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.50.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

