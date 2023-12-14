California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $109,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,623 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after purchasing an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $484.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $547.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.