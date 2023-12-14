California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,176 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $124,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 124,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 480.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 362.6% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 259,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,518,000 after purchasing an additional 203,427 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 389.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $240.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

