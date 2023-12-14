California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,020 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $93,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $390.65 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $391.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.83.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

