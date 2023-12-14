California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,765 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,217,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $109,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.71. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

