California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 27,081 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,818,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,081 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $114,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 840.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 48,831 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $11,799,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,390 shares of company stock worth $7,979,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.66.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

