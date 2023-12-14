California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 291 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $97,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $2,342.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,048.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,003.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,345.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

