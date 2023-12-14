California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 39,108 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,108 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $137,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $297.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day moving average is $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

