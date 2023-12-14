California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,853 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,385,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,853 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $129,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,273 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,846 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

