California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 46,555 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $94,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,538 shares of company stock worth $11,455,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.