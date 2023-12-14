California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 81,146 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,323,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $89,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

