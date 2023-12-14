California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $92,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 561.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Humana by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 155,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,481,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,123,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $488.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

