California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,077 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,039 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $96,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $273.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $162.61 and a 1 year high of $276.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.03 and its 200 day moving average is $251.97.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.