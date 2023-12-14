California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $132,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $226.09 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

