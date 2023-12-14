Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.73

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.73 and traded as high as C$60.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$60.04, with a volume of 4,962,421 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

