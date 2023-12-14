Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,829 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $71,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $835,000.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

