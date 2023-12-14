Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.41.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $125.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

