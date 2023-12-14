Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.99

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as high as $4.20. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 568,576 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $128.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 617.82% and a negative net margin of 208.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

