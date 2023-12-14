Carolyn Herzog Sells 20,234 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

