Carolyn Herzog Sells 20,234 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 20,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $2,336,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,141.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Elastic Stock Performance
Shares of ESTC stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
