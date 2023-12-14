Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells $825,600.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.