CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $21.84 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

