CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CDW were worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. National Pension Service grew its position in CDW by 1.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 212,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CDW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in CDW by 6.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $34,206,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $218.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $220.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

