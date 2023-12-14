Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.81.

Shares of CE stock opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.45.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after buying an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 67.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $155,102,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

