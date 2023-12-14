Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.98. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 72,080 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Cellectis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $164.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 346.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

